Temperatures cooled sharply behind late night rain and storms. The final week of April could produce a few frosts and even a freeze.

What a weekend. Saturday’s 84° high temp in Indianapolis was the WARMEST April day in 10 years! However, the cool pattern resumes to end month and start the work week. Monday afternoon temps were down nearly 20-degrees from Sunday. Frosty starts are real possibility here this week with lows starting Tuesday morning dipping back to mid-30s by sunrise. No advisories here but may be required for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

COLDEST start looks to be Wednesday when outlying locations could dip to or surpass freezing by sunrise but it is also possible again early Thursday. Best to protect some of the young, emerging plants here over the next few mornings. A trade-off for the cool weather, sunshine. We are looking for several rain-free days and quite a bit of sunshine in what has been a cloudy month. To-date April has only produced half the normal sunshine (28%) the normal is 54%. The last full on sunny day was March 20th! We are well overdue.

There are no more 80-degree days in this outlook and perhaps for a spell. Higher probability of BELOW normal temperatures expected into the second week of May. The EXTENDED outlook is weighted on the development of an ‘Omega’ blocking pattern. When upper-level winds take on the configuration from the Greek alphabet of the letter Omega. Supports cool weather west and eastern U.S. while significant warmth central. Stay tuned!