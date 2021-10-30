Cool, cloudy start to weekend; skies brighten on Halloween

The slow-moving storm system has brought more than an inch of rain in spots around central Indiana. The same system that brought the steady showers last two days will still bring a few spotty showers to the area today. Skies are going to remain rather cloudy, which will keep temperatures on the cooler side this afternoon. Highs are going to stay in the 50s with a high near 57° in Indianapolis.

The rain will finally depart by tomorrow morning and skies will brighten. The Colts take on the Titans at 1 PM at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday! Temperatures will be in the mid-50s at the start of the game and should rise into the lower 60s by the end. If Indianapolis reaches 60°, it will be the 60th time with highs in the 60s on Halloween!

The weather will stay pleasant for families trick-or-treating tomorrow night. Costumes with long sleeves are suggested as temperatures fall to the 50s. Central Indiana is going to remain dry with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

We’re going to open the new month with unseasonably cool temperatures. Highs will struggle to rise into the mid-40s by mid-week. There will be opportunities for widespread frost at times too! Stay tuned for updates and be prepared for chilly mornings!