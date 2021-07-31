Cool end to July; few showers possible this weekend

Today:

The weather is refreshing this Saturday morning! Temperatures fell into the lower 60s early in the day with dew points in the upper 50s. Skies are mainly cloudy around the state and some spots (SE Indy) have seen a few sprinkles. There will be several dry hours to enjoy today. However, there could still be showers around this midday. The southern half of the state will have the best chance of seeing that light rain.

Tonight:

Shower chances begin to dwindle this evening as skies turn partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will turn mild overnight again with lows dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s across central Indiana. Light winds out of the northwest will create a comfortable atmosphere, making tonight a great night to potentially open the windows.

Sunday:

More sunshine is expected tomorrow, which will help temperatures to rise near 80° in the afternoon. Sunday is looking drier with only a spotty shower chance during the second half of the day.

This Week:

We’re tracking a stretch of dry weather for the first week of August! Temperatures will also trend warmer towards the end of the week with highs in the mid-80s. The average for the date in Indianapolis is 85°.