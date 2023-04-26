INDIANAPOLIS – Warm & dry conditions will become difficult to come by as an upper level trough overtakes the region late this week.

Rain returns on Thursday

Indiana finally caught a break from some of the clouds today, but this dry weather will be fleeting. We’ll kick off the late week with a mix of sun & clouds to begin your Thursday morning. Temps will be chilly at sunrise with widespread mid 30s across the area. We’ll warm up with the help of a southeasterly wind, but only to the low to mid 60s. Clouds will build through the afternoon and showers will enter the state from the southwest by the late afternoon. There will be some steady rain through the evening with lingering showers overnight.

Rain chances persist

We begin the final day of the work week with gray conditions, but lows closer to normal in the mid 40s. A couple showers will linger for a part of the morning before drying and eventually clearing in the afternoon. Highs should still break 60 across most of the area.

We’ll add a few more rain showers or even a couple of storms on Saturday as a cold front sweeps across the state. It is likely that there will be some sun during the day too, but you should still be prepared for heavy rain at a time during the afternoon.

Even after the front moves through, moisture may inundate the state on the backend of the system. The result will be a generally overcast Sunday with a few light showers during the day.

A cooler week ahead

The next seven days will be cooler than average. In fact, there’s a fair chance that none of the next seven reach average at all (we’re already on a 5 day streak too). The overarching pattern will feature what is known as a Rex block (aka “omega-block”). Depending on the strength & position of the block, this generally materializes as a 5-15 day period of relatively cool & gray weather for us in Indiana. Meanwhile, while areas to the west enjoy dry & warm conditions.

There is a good chance that this pattern will begin to shift towards more seasonable weather by the later days of next week.