Cool streak ends as pattern overhaul gets underway; Summer-level heat coming

STREAK ENDS

The afternoon temperature reached the mid/upper 70s Tuesday, the warmest in Indianapolis in 16 days. The average temperature for this month of May is among the coolest on record ranking 13th coolest and coolest since 1997. The normal high this time of year is 74° and moving forward a new pattern is taking hold and even warmer days are coming soon.

For the first time this year, an upper-level high pressure will develop over the southeast U.S. buckling the jet stream north and producing summer-like heat for much of the eastern U.S. The upcoming weekend will turn warm if not hot when moderate levels of humidity are added. The daily high temperature will gradually warm to as much as 15-degree above normal this weekend producing a forecast high of 88° Sunday. Adding humidity to the mix, Pole Day 2021 could feel more like a July day with a heat index in the lower 90s.

RAIN CHANCES LINGER

AS the pattern changes it will remain slightly unsettled with a continued chance of a few showers and a thunderstorm through Wednesday afternoon. Rain will be quite selective and only reach coverage of 30%, meaning most areas should remain rain-free. We cannot rule out the threat of rain until later Wednesday. The second half of the work week will become influenced by the developing HOT DOME where sinking air restricts rain clouds from forming and the air to heat up. We could extended the dry weather well into early next week.