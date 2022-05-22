The weather was active on Saturday a few rounds of showers and storms impacted central Indiana. The strongest round was the third wave that moved over our southern counties after 2 PM. Severe thunderstorm warning and tornado warnings were issued at times on Saturday. There were several damage reports for areas south of I-70.

The cold front that brought the thunderstorms yesterday has already moved over central Indiana this morning. Showers are moving away from the area and cloud cover will break apart this afternoon. Northwesterly winds are channeling in cooler temperatures for today. Highs will rise into the upper 60s late in the afternoon.

Temperatures will trend much cooler early Monday morning as low dip down in the upper 40s. Even though a jacket is needed early in the day, highs will recover nicely after the lunch hour. Temperatures will peak near the 70° mark on Monday!

Another storm system arrives midweek, which will bring another round of showers and storms. A cold front will allow temperatures to drop back a bit on Thursday before another warming trend heading into Memorial Day weekend. Highs in the mid-80s are possible Saturday and on Race Day!