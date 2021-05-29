Cooler start to the holiday weekend; comfortable for the Indy 500!

Long sleeves are needed out the door this Saturday morning! Temperatures have dipped down into the mid-40s across central Indiana. There are a few showers on the radar this morning and it is a rather cloudy start to the day. The shower chances will quickly drop by midday and the cloud cover will begin to break as higher pressure builds over Great Lakes region.

The clouds early in the day will prevent temperatures from rising above 70° this afternoon! Highs this afternoon will reach into the mid-60s, which is a more typical high for mid-April. It’ll turn breezy too with northwesterly winds up to 20 MPH.

Mostly clear skies tonight are going to help temperatures drop back into the mid-40s race day morning! It may be a chilly morning on Sunday, but the full sunshine will allow temperatures to turn mild as the green flag waves at the start of the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500! Highs will peak into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon.

The weather will remain dry through the holiday weekend as higher pressure settles into the area. A couple spotty showers may develop early Tuesday morning. Most of the rainfall arrives next Wednesday.