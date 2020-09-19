Coolest night in over 4 months

The fall-like feel is in the air. Temperatures Friday morning dropped into the mid and upper 40s for many areas across central Indiana. Although we had brilliant sunshine Friday afternoon, cool and breezy northeasterly winds kept temperatures from breaking out of the mid and upper 60s for most across the area. That’s about 10-degrees below the average for this time of year.

Have the jacket with you if you’ll be out Friday evening, it will be a chilly one. We’re tracking the coolest air since mid May tonight. We haven’t dropped below 50-degrees in Indianapolis since May 13th when we fell to 44-degrees. We’ll be in that range early Saturday morning. A Frost Advisory is in place for our far northern counties tonight. This will expire at 9 AM Saturday. No widespread frost is expected but with the possibility of some areas dropping to the mid and upper 30s, patchy frost can’t be ruled out.

The tropics are very active and continuing to break records this year. Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the Atlantic late this morning and became the earliest 21st named storm on record for the Atlantic Hurricane season. That is nearly 3 weeks earlier than the previous record holder from back in 2005. That exhausts the list of storm names for this year. We now move on to using a list based on the Greek alphabet. Sure enough, shortly after Wilfred formed, Subtropical Storm Alpha formed off the coast of Europe and made landfall over Portugal earlier Friday. At 5 PM, The National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Depression 22 in the Gulf of Mexico to Tropical Storm Beta. This storm may intensify to a Cat 1 hurricane before making landfall along the Texas coast by early next week.

This is only the second time we have had to use the Greek alphabet list. The only other time was back in 2005. That year currently holds the title as “the most active hurricane season.” There were 27 named storms that year. The farthest we made it into the Greek alphabet list was to “Zeta.” However, the season doesn’t end until November 30th. There is still plenty of time for 2020 to seize the title.

Back home, we’re looking at sunny skies and cool conditions for the final weekend of summer. Afternoon highs will climb from the mid and upper 60s on Saturday to more seasonal levels, in the mid 70s by the first day of Autumn. The Fall season officially starts at 9:31 AM on Tuesday, September 22nd. Then, above average temperatures, in the low 80s take hold to finish out the week.