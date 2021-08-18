Daily downpours roam but most missing out on needed rainfall

A FEW DOWNPOURS AROUND

We captured a slow moving, drenching downpour in Hamilton county nearing and eventually passing through Grand Park in Westfield Wednesday. The welcome rain actually started over downtown Indianapolis around 4 pm and dumping on the Zoo. Our exclusive cameras at the Indy Zoo and Grand Park captured the rain. Radar estimates of up to and just over 1″ while ground reports included .42″ in Carmel and .25″ Oak Trace Elementary School in Westfield.

That was the best of the rain Wednesday as the coverage was once again very small and most areas were once again bypassed by the needed rainfall. Since July 18th only .16″ of rain has been recorded for the city of Indianapolis – the DRIEST on record for this span of the calendar.

Prospects for rain are still very small as we move forward. A daily downpour will be afforded but the daily coverage will lower to under 20% entering the weekend. At this distance, a slight uptick in storm chances are possible later Saturday. Looking long-range, a cold front and a upper level wind flow adjustment could deliver some stronger storms and more wide-spread rain, but that is still about a week out.

The forecast from the Fox59 Weather Authority weather center



TONIGHT: Widely scattered showers, downpours and even a t-storm peaking at 30% coverage before 8pm. Rain chances lower overnight along with haze and patchy fog. Very warm and Humid.

LOW 70

THURSDAY: Early morning patchy fog then summertime clouds build to a stray shower, downpour and a storm. Peak rainfall coverage to 30% mid-day to early evening.

HIGH 88

FRIDAY: Patchy early morning fog then skies brighten. Partly cloudy, very warm and humid with a slight chance of a downpour or storm. Peak rainfall coverage 12%

HIGH 88

SATURDAY: Partly sunny – warm and humid. Widely scattered showers and a few storms increase late day into the evening. A few gusty storms possible with peak rainfall coverage 25%.

HIGH 87

SUNDAY: Scattered early morning showers diminish, winds shift. Becoming breezy and hot with lowering humidity through the day.

HIGH 91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy – Breezy – Hot and becoming more humid again.

HIGH 91

TUESDAY: Hot and humid with clouds building, uncomfortable heat index and a chance of a stray storm or two. Peak Heat Index to 100°

HIGH 93

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid with showers and storms developing and increasing late day and into the evening. A few stronger storms possible ahead of an approaching cold front. Peak Heat Index to near 100°

HIGH 94