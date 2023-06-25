It was a busy Sunday across Central Indiana as the region experienced the first round of severe weather since late March. The rest of Sunday looks dry and less muggy too after the storms. Dew points and temperatures will drop even further once the cold front moves through Central Indiana.

Starting the work week on Monday, a majority of the day will remain dry with a mix of clouds and sun. However, we can’t rule out another chance for scattered showers, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Nothing heavy will come from this but can’t rule out a rumble or two of thunder. Highs Monday will be in the lower 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry as temperatures will once again rebound into the mid-80s for Tuesday. The daytime calls for dry conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll warm up a touch on Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. More rain chances will come as we heat up even further on Thursday.

Forecast high temperatures on Thursday looking to get back to in the upper 80s with an approaching warm front. There is a chance for showers both in the morning and then at night. Some storms are again possible on Friday as highs in the lower 90s return with more muggy humidity levels.