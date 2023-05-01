Prepare for a damp, dreary day ahead, especially with it being the first day of May. The same slow-moving storm system that produced the shower activity over the weekend is located over the upper Great Lakes. It will keep the clouds around and light rain showers throughout the day.

As a result, temperatures will struggle to rise this afternoon with forecast highs in the mid-40s. Seasonal levels are closer to the 70° mark for central Indiana. The weather today is going to feel more like what we see early in March! It’s also going to be windy with gusts potentially up to 40 MPH. The strong winds today will create wind chills in the 30s.

Shower chances will decline overnight and heading into Tuesday. Spotty showers are still going to be a possibility tomorrow with rather cloudy skies. Highs will rise into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Improvements arrive midweek as temperatures gradually rise back into the upper 60s and more dry time. This weekend looks incredible with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. If the forecast holds, the weather is going to be pleasant for those running in the Indy Mini Marathon!