Damp start to Thanksgiving; trending cooler for Black Friday

We are kicking off the holiday with steady showers across central Indiana. The rainfall has developed ahead of a cold front and the boundary will slide over the state midday. The system will kick-up the winds and channel in colder air to the area.

Indianapolis has already had a high of 54° early in the morning. The city will likely stay in the 40s for the rest of the day with wind chills dipping into the upper 20s by supper. Westerly winds may gust near 30 MPH at time this afternoon.

The widespread rainfall is not going to stick around all Thanksgiving Day. The activity is going to become more scattered after 9 AM with skies remaining cloudy through the afternoon. Some snowflakes may mix in with light rain tonight over northern Indiana.

Clouds are going to move out tonight, which will help temperatures dive into the lower 20s. If you plan to head out for early deals on Black Friday, be sure to wear layers! The strong northwesterly breeze tonight will create wind chills in the teens by sunrise tomorrow.

Higher pressure will keep central Indiana dry tomorrow, but highs are going to be much cooler compared to the last couple days. Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees below normal for the date as they reach into the mid to upper 30s.