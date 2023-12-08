We are into the first, full week of December and temperatures are going up

December is on hold entering the weekend as south winds and cloudy skies Friday once again pushed area thermometers to more typical levels of early November. We reached 57° in Indianapolis, two-degrees warmer than Thursday and the fourth day of this young month reaching 50-degrees. There is no let-up just yet. In fact, we will add to the warm day to the tally starting tonight. Check out the overnight “low”! Likely staying above 50-degrees through sunrise and ensuring that we post one more very mild December day.

Gusty south winds fuel the unseasonably warm air here. The mild weather holds through Saturday, but a pair of cold fronts will sweep the state before Sunday morning.

Rainfall may be afforded with approach and passage of the fronts but will likely not be widespread and appreciable enough to put any kind of dent in the ‘moderate drought’ conditions across the state. As of Thursday’s update, nearly the entire state is considered abnormally dry while near half the state is in ‘moderate drought’ conditions.

Rainfall this weekend will mainly be on the light side despite a few downpours being possible. The more appreciable totals will be possible in the east and southeast portions of the state. This will be the best chance of precipitation as dry conditions are to resume for much of next week.,

DECEMBER RETURNS FOR THE 2ND HALF OF THE WEEKEND

Too warm for you? Sunday will open feeling more than 30-degrees colder than Saturday. The wind-chill will fall well into the middle 20s with a few flurries in tow. The second half of the weekend will look and feel more like December as gusty winds deliver much colder and MORE SEASONAL air starting Sunday morning. The wind-chill may will lower into 20s by daybreak and Sunday will be one of the rare days this month that averages below normal. The chill lingers to start the work week, but the cold air is not long-lived.

Looking long range, any cold would only be brief. Pattern will flatten again affording a warm spell starting next week. Outlook into the 3rd week of the month is a ‘high probability’ of above normal temperatures here and across the Nation.