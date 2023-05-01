INDIANAPOLIS – With a high temperature of 48°, Monday is the coldest open to May in Indianapolis since 1909. Luckily, this dreary weather will lack longevity.

Deep trough keeps Indy chilly

Temperatures have been limited to the 40s across much of the state today and the wet weather has not helped in the slightest. Our atmosphere from top to bottom is very cold for this time of year as well. With a blocking pattern slowing down weather systems across the US, it will take at least one full day to break out of this funk.

Tuesday we’ll wake up to a gray sky and temperatures around 40 degrees. Breezy conditions will make it feel as if it’s in the low 30s too. The biggest change in our weather will come in the amount of precipitation we see. Showers will be fewer and farther between, but should be expected at times during the middle of the day. High temps may reach the low 50s thanks to the drier conditions however.

Improving on Wednesday

Clouds start to break as we head into the start of Wednesday across the southwestern part of the state. The sun will creep northeastward during the day and eventually we’ll be looking at a mostly clear evening statewide! With additional sunshine, temperatures will rise and highs should top off in the 55-65 range dependent on how much sun we see. Regardless of the exact high temp you experience, it will be the start of a true May-like pattern that will carry us through the upcoming weekend.