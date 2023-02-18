Bright and Breezy Saturday

High pressure over the Ohio Valley is keeping the cloud cover away from central Indiana this morning. The clear skies also helped temperatures dip down into the lower to mid-20s early in the day. The strong breeze out of the southwest this morning is creating a wind chill factor. It will feel like the teens through the late morning as a result.

The southerly wind flow will help temperatures improve through the weekend. Indianapolis only climbed to 33° on Friday after a cold front slid over the state. Today, highs will peak into the mid to upper 40s, which is a few degrees above normal for mid-February.

Cloud cover will increase after the lunch hour and skies will turn mostly cloudy by the evening hours. The additional clouds will prevent temperatures from falling too much overnight. Lows will drop into the mid-30s. It is going to stay breezy, so wind chills will drop back into the 20s overnight and early Sunday morning.

Warming Up on Sunday

Sunday is going to be the pick of the weekend! We may wake up with a mostly cloudy sky with a limited sprinkle chance. However, cloud cover will decrease again, and the sunshine will make another appearance. Temperatures will trend milder on Sunday with highs rising back into the mid-50s across central Indiana.

Tracking Multiple Rounds of Rain

The weather pattern will become more active with a couple disturbances early in the new workweek. Skies become rather cloudy near Indy on Monday afternoon as a wave of light rain travels over southern Indiana. Another shot of light rain pushes into the state along a weak cold front. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday as a result. Highs in the upper 40s are still expected that day.

A more impactful storm system arrives midweek. Central Indiana will, once again, be located on the “warmer” side of the system. This means heavy rain, strong winds, and mild temperatures are at play midweek. There is even an opportunity for highs in the mid-60s on Thursday become a much stronger cold fronts tracks over the area.