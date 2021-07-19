Dry and seasonal open to the week

We are finally going to have a much needed break from showers and thunderstorms as we kick off the workweek! This month, nearly seven inches of rain has been reported in Shelbyville with more than six inches in Indy. A drier weather pattern is setting up over the Midwest this week as high pressure takes control of the forecast locally.

Temperatures this afternoon are going to rise near the average high for mid-July. Highs will peak near 85° in Indianapolis. Dew points in the lower 60s will also make it feel less humid and a bit more comfortable for us this afternoon. You can expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day today.

Seasonal highs are anticipated through midweek along with mostly sunny skies. A weak boundary will sag south over central Indiana on Wednesday. The boundary may trigger a couple stray showers. However, many will most likely see scattered cloud cover.

Storm chances rise at the end of the week and this weekend. The thunderstorm activity will increase in coverage on Saturday as highs near the 90° mark!