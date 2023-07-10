High pressure over the Ohio Valley will keep skies clear and rain chances down for the next two days. Lows were mild Monday morning, and fell to the upper 50s and lower 60s around the area. Temperatures will trend warmer today compared to the weekend. Highs will rise to the mid-80s, which is the average high in Indy mid-July.

We are going to heat up even more Tuesday and Wednesday with highs approaching the 90° mark. Dry weather is anticipated on Tuesday for most spots within the state. However, a weak boundary may sneak into northern Indiana late in the day. It could produce a stray shower or storm may pop-up areas north of downtown Indy.

A “Ring of Fire” pattern is going to set up over the area by midweek and bring waves of thunderstorm activity. There should still be plenty of dry hours in the mix between the rounds of storms at the end of the week. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned for updates from the FOX59 Weather Team.