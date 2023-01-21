Dry Start to the Weekend

We are kicking-off the weekend overcast with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. There will be clouds around throughout the day, but breaks in the clouds are expected by the afternoon. Recent trends are pulling back temperatures a touch for today. Temperatures will turn seasonal and climb into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

A high pressure feature is sliding over the Ohio Valley today and it will keep the state dry through the first half of the weekend. However, the forecast will take a turn tonight and early Sunday morning as our next wave inches closes to central Indiana.

Tracking Sunday Snow

There is currently a winter storm bringing heavy snow and difficult travel conditions to eastern Colorado and Kansas. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service due to the significant snowfall. Parts of Kansas may see up to 8” from this system.

Locally, this same complex will bring our next opportunity for a sticking snow before the end of the weekend! A “Colorado” low’s track typically brings heavier snows to the state because they tend to carry more moisture compared to “Alberta Clippers”. In this case, a “packing” snow is more likely to fall Sunday morning.

Totals and Timeline

The snow will first cross into Indiana’s western border after midnight and move closer to downtown Indianapolis between 2 AM to 3 PM. The coverage is going to peak before sunrise and during that time, heavier bands may develop. A reminder, it does not take much snow to create difficult travel conditions. You will want to factor in extra time to travel Sunday morning and prepare for poor visibilities within the heavier bands.

Snow will continue to fall through Sunday morning and the activity should wind down early in the afternoon. Flurries may mix in with patchy drizzle behind the main wave of snow.

Right now, 1” to 2” of snow is possible by Sunday evening. Less than an inch is more favorable for areas west of downtown Indianapolis. The highest totals are expected over the eastern half of the state. Isolated spots in east-central Indiana may receive more than two inches. The total for Indianapolis will be closer to the inch mark.