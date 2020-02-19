Dry stretch underway while temperatures remain below average

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clear and temperatures have plummeted across the area. We will begin the morning in the lower 20s as wind chills hover in the lower teens. Heavy coats highly recommended! On the flip side, sunshine is back and will remain with us from sunrise to sunset. Winds not as breezy today, along with the added sunshine, and it should make for a fairly nice day. Afternoon highs will range between 36°-41° for central Indiana, a touch milder for the southern half of the state.

Colder air will be reinforced tonight and into Thursday. This will add some clouds to the area, as well as generate stronger winds from the northwest through tomorrow afternoon. Marking the coldest of the week!

Calmer conditions return on Friday and should take us through Sunday afternoon, while temperatures gradually return to milder levels of 45°-55° to end the weekend. Rain returns by Sunday evening and cooler air to follow to open a new workweek...