Drying out for Halloween; unseasonably cool open to November

Happy Halloween! We are tracking not-so-spooky forecast for central Indiana today. It may have been gloomy leading up to the holiday, but the storm system that brought the cloud cover and rain is finally moving out of the Midwest. Scattered clouds are expected today as the area dries out. The weather looks pleasant for the Colts game too with highs in the lower 60s.

It is going to turn breezy this afternoon and evening with gusts near 25 MPH at times. You may even need to factor that into Halloween costumes tonight! Long sleeves will be needed as temperatures fall to the upper 40s by 9 PM. Cool air is going to channel into the state tonight, which will allow lows to dip into the mid-30s.

November opens unseasonably cool and dry. Highs next week will likely stay below 50° starting Tuesday afternoon. There are hints that another storm system will travel nearby Indiana at the end of the week and it could bring another shot at showers. The path is still uncertain at this point, but it is something we will continue to watch in the days ahead. Stay tuned for updates.