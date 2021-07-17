Drying out this weekend

Heavy rain impacted central Indiana on Friday and into early Saturday morning. The highest totals within the last 24 hours were reported over south-central Indiana.

Radar estimates show some spots having more than 3” of rainfall from the activity yesterday. There was one weather station over southern Shelby County that measured nearly 4” based on CoCoRaHS data.

We’re going to see improvements this weekend, especially on Sunday. There will be many dry hours in the mix on Saturday with more breaks in the clouds this afternoon. However, there is still a chance for some spotty showers and storms during peak heating. Highs will rise near 80° this afternoon.

Storm chances wind down overnight as skies turn partly cloudy. Lows will fall into the mid-60s overnight with a chance for patchy fog.

An isolated shower will be possible early Sunday morning. Drier air does push into central Indiana Sunday afternoon with skies becoming partly cloudy. Highs will be slightly higher with the additional sunshine. Indianapolis will climb into the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.