INDIANAPOLIS – Weather this week is going to be about as good as it gets for this time of year. Get ready for a blast of spring and plenty of sun!

Monday at a glance

Morning temps will remain on the chilly side to begin Monday. The dry air, calm wind, and clear sky allows heat to radiate back into space efficiently, and this will leave temps in the upper 30s around sunrise. We’ll warm up quickly during the day for the same reasons however, and should reach 60 degrees by lunchtime. We’ll continue to warm through the afternoon with a few more clouds popping up and highs plateauing in the upper 60s.

Gorgeous weather into the late week

Very little will disrupt the nice run of weather we’re enjoying right now and this will take us through much of the week. Speaking broadly, a ridge of warmth will develop through the upper atmosphere and anchor itself across the eastern half of the US by midweek. Warm air will be abundant across the region, and with dry air at the surface thanks to high pressure, it will be sunny too. The combination will result in an incredibly comfortable and sunny week with persistent highs in the mid-upper 70s!

Our best chance to reach 80 degrees this week may come around the weekend as southerly flow becomes more robust. This will be largely influenced by cloud cover too, so we’ll have to wait and watch. Regardless, it will remain warm and dry until our next storm system impacts the state on Sunday.