Early rain and storms to ease this afternoon; some weekend changes

Steady areas of rain and a few, limited storms are drifting across the state this morning. Expect a slower rush with rain and patchy fog through sunrise. Heavier downpours will be included, considering the higher dew points and sticky humidity.

Rainfall amounts should range between 1/2 to 1 inch totals for most of us, higher totals for the southern third of the state. Rain chances will ease through the afternoon, as the cold front drops into Kentucky and Ohio but clouds may linger through the early evening for most of the state.

Drier, cooler air to bring clearing skies this evening and overnight, as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Friday looks brighter, drier and less humid. An afternoon breezy will develop, as highs reach the middle 60s. A quiet and slightly cooler end to the work week.

The weekend will bring additional sunshine on Saturday, along with milder air. Breezy conditions will return again through the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph, as highs reach the upper 60’s. Some changes are now occurring for our Sunday forecast! It appears showers will now be on the rise by the afternoon and evening…look for more updates tomorrow as more data comes in amounts and timing.