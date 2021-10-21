Early showers end; shift to cooler flow

Spotty, light showers are around to begin our Thursday morning, as mild temperatures open the day! Widely scattered showers will be exiting quickly to the east and northeast by 10 a.m., as sunshine builds back in for late morning and early afternoon.

Breezy west to southwest winds (12-20mph) and sunshine will build back in and take us back into the upper 60s for the day by 3 p.m. This will allow for more work to get done outside, along with more seasonal temperatures.

This evening, cloudy skies will increase, as temperatures slip down into the 40s in the overnight. Should remain dry for most of the overnight but a few showers could dot the area by sunrise.

Friday will bring the coolest air of the month, in the terms of afternoon highs with readings only reaching the upper 50s. Heavier cloud cover and spotty showers will add to the coolness!

The weekend brings a mixture of weather elements! Saturday still looks dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds with seasonal highs. Sunday, on the other hand, looks wet and unsettled, as areas of rain and a possible storm could be in the mix! Saturday will be the best of the week!