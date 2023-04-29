INDIANAPOLIS – Saturday has become the only day in the past week with above average temperatures in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, it may remain the only day until later this week.

Showers return on Sunday

A cold front swept across the state on Saturday and was accompanied by downpours and storms. While the front will move out of the state before we even reach Sunday, the core of the storm system will hang around. As a result, rain showers will return as soon as Sunday afternoon.

Rainy weather will continue for periods of time through the afternoon with a couple downpours mixed with light rain. Another factor, especially in the afternoon, will be the wind. Sustained wind will be in the range of 20-25 mph with gusts reaching up to 35 mph as well. If you’re going to be outdoors, make sure to take something that will keep you dry *and* warm.

Dreary pattern holds for a couple days

Our low pressure system producing the cool and gray weather will take its time moving out. As a result, we are unlikely to see significant changes to start the week. Clouds will linger on Monday with a few light showers, especially in the afternoon. Temps will remain in the upper 40s with a lack of sun and warm air nearby. It will remain windy with gusts up to 40 mph.

On Tuesday we will continue to experience gray weather though it may be drier. That alone should help us return to the low 50s and it will be a bit less windy too.

A better second half of the week

Temperatures will warm quicker by the time we reach Wednesday and begin to see the sun. We are likely to come close to average again by Thursday with highs reaching the 65-70 degree range.