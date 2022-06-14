Under the weight of an upper-air high pressure, ore hot dome, temperatures have heated and will challenge records again Wednesday

SO CLOSE

The official high in Indianapolis Tuesday reached 93° one-degree shy of the record set in 1954, but there is always tomorrow. With a high level of humidity the heat index rose well above 100° peaking at 102° in Indianapolis and 110° in Kokomo.

Excessive Heat Warnings are out for the entire state of Indiana and will be required again Wednesday as the pattern is yet to shift or yield a passing front. Wednesday will once again be very similar to Tuesday with a record high potentially tying or breaking the record of 94°. More importantly, the heat index will also surpass 100° Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday will mark the third day that the heat index topped 100°, that equals the total number of days all of last year.

The dome of heat resides overhead and not only to we feel it but we see it! Air is sinking preventing clouds from developing and look at the haze. In the image below, our camera looking back at the city of Indianapolis skyline where the water vapor, gas is limiting the view.

RAIN CHANCES ARE SMALL

Relief from the heat and humidity is coming when a wind shift cold front passes Thursday. There is a big pullback from humidity after the front passes but rainfall with the front looks to be lacing. Scattered showers and storms look to be limited in coverage to only 20% and that may be the last rain chance for awhile. Off machines that generate rainfall totals out to 10-days, the numbers are small. This is a time of the year we dry out fast with the high sun angle overhead. We evaporate nearly a quarter-inch of moisture from the topsoil daily. If we dry out, the heat could become relentless. There are signs that the heat will return early next week.