INDIANAPOLIS – The third week of April will begin on the cool side, but our pattern will be anything but steady as we progress through the next seven days.

Starting off with a chill

The week will begin with cold air flowing through the Midwest and Indiana will be caught up in the midst of it on Monday. Temperatures will begin in the 30s across the state and you’re likely to see snowflakes across Northern, if not Central Indiana! With time, we’ll see temps rise and mix precip will return to solely rain showers, but it will still be a chilly one for this time of year. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon, but this will come with gusts in the 35-45 mph range for the better part of the day. Breaks in the clouds will be few and far between, so your best off waiting for Tuesday to come around if you want to enjoy any sun.

The next warm up hits hard

Tuesday will be a vastly different day from Monday – thank goodness for that! We’ll still wake up to a chill in the morning; temps in the low to mid 30s across the general area. This time however, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, and the wind direction will be shifting to a southwesterly direction. Along with dry air, we’ll warm quickly through the day with high temps eventually reaching the upper 50s & low 60s late in the afternoon!

We’ll leap forward on Wednesday with a warm front crossing the state during the day. Along with partly sunny conditions, high temps will rocket into the upper 70s! It will be breezy in the afternoon, but this is likely to be the nicest day we’ll see all week!

Watching our next storm system

Our warmest day of the week is likely to be Thursday with highs pushing 80 degrees. This will come immediately ahead of our next storm front, which will bring cooler weather. Current data suggests that this will move through sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. When it does, you can expect a round of storms and a return to 50 & 60 degree weather.