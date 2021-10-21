Fall foliage in Indiana: Cool overnight temperatures are speeding up fall colors

INDIANAPOLIS – Cooler temperatures have moved in and fall colors are starting to pop across central Indiana!

However, we normally should see more fall colors by this time in October.

Remember, we need four key ingredients.

  • Chilly nights 
  • Mild, sunny days 
  • No big storms 
  • First light frost 

We have had chilly nights with temperatures in the 40s most nights, but we have had a wet October so far.

While we’ve had mild days, we have almost been too mild. Temperatures are running well above-average for the month of October so far.

Some areas have dropped into the upper 30s, but most areas have not, which is also slowing our fall foliage.

What’s next? Leaves will continue to change, just slowly.

