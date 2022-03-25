March 2022 was among the warmest on record entering the work week. We’ve posted four 70-degree days – the most in a decade so early in a season but now we are taking a turn.

JET STREAM ROARS OVERHEAD

Showers around early afternoon Friday are to break, then, late evening a few more downpours. A clap of thunder possible here too. Gusty storms briefly developed across northern Illinois and are possible into northwest Indiana and a few could include frozen precipitation. There were severe thunderstorm winds of over 70 mph reported in northern Illinois near Aurora late Friday.

The wedge of drier air is very evident on satellite/radar composites late day and this region of clear air is called a “dry slot”. It’s a region of strong jet stream winds where air is sinking, temperatures rising along with strong winds from high altitudes down to the surface. On the nose of the jet stream, the air piles up – scattered thunderstorms bubble up and with colder air nearby, gusty storms often produce frozen precipitation. It’s unique and often happens in the spring and fall months here. A few years ago, portions of Grant, Delaware and Madison counties had 45 to 50 mph winds along with sleet and snow!

A brief rise in temperatures precedes a cold front that has late season arctic air behind it. Late day skies brightened and temperatures surged to nearly 50-degrees in western Indiana but that is just a spike.

The polar branch of the jet stream is diving south Friday evening and will surge southeast overnight. Gusty winds will be shifting to the northwest and scattered snow showers will develop from midnight on. Saturday will open below freezing with occasional flurries, scattered snow showers and brisk winds producing a wind-chill in the teens at times.

A burst of snow or snow squall is possible and under one of these, visibility quickly drops, snow temporarily whitens the ground and – honestly, it looks like a blizzard for a few minutes! Any snow burst, or squalls are more likely to occur in the mid/late morning to early afternoon hours Saturday. However, snow showers are to start developing after midnight into daybreak. Snowfall accumulation will be minor and mainly on grassy areas and rooftops.

MILD MARCH

Saturday’s temperatures are not likely to reach 40-degrees marking the coldest air here in two weeks. Entering the work week, 83% of the days this month were above normal and we ranked 15th warmest March on record. The downturn in temperatures looks to be persist with the exceptions of a one to two day warm up next week ahead of a strong spring storm. Looking into the start of April, signals of a chilly or colder than average trend will persist into the first week of April.