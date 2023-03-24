INDIANAPOLIS – Flash flooding is a concern as we wrap up this week with parts of Indiana picking up a month’s worth of rain in as little as 48 hours.

Saturated grounds

The past several days have been gray and wet, but Thursday provided our first round of moderate to heavy rainfall. Many locations across the state picked up and inch of rain, but parts of Southern Indiana picked up the most. In these locations, a widespread 2-3″ fell in about a 24 hour window.

Heavy rain overnight

Steady precipitation is moving back into Indiana on this Friday evening and a significant amount will fall through the night. The majority of rainfall is originating to our southwest and will progress northeastward through the state tonight.

Most of this rain will fall between 8pm and 4am across the state. An additional 1-2″ is expected through Central and Southern parts of Indiana. This will bring storm totals to the 3-5″ range where the heaviest rain has fallen and will fall tonight.

Flash flooding threat

A flood watch is in effect across much of the southern half of Indiana until Saturday afternoon. This is where the heaviest rain has already fallen and where the heaviest rain is expected overnight. Waterways, large and small, may flood over their banks tonight. Scattered street flooding is expected too. Stay alert and aware of this threat.

A look ahead at the next 7 days…

Our weather stays active and rainy, but Sunday seems like a nice one if you’re eager to get outside!