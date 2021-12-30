Fog lingers Thursday morning; a mild end to the year

It is another foggy morning across central Indiana with the visibility fall to a quarter mile downtown Indy. Light mist, drizzle will be possible in the spots with low visibility this morning. Skies will stay mainly cloudy for the next several hours, but the area will at least dry out for a bit. Highs will rise into the upper 40s this afternoon and potentially to the 50° mark in south-central Indiana.

You should be in good shape if you plans take you outdoors this evening. It will stay mostly cloudy for the final night at Christmas at the Zoo. Christmas Nights of Lights and Winterlights will also continue tonight! Temperatures will fall to the mid-40s this evening.

The final day of 2021 is going to be a mild one as highs peak into the upper 50s. More clouds will be around tomorrow, but southerly winds will help drive temperatures up throughout the day. It will even stay mild for New Year’s Eve plans!

However, you will need to prepare for showers tomorrow night. A complex storm system is going to move over the Midwest as we ring in the new year! The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches through Iowa, NW Illinois, and northern Missouri for the same storm system to impact central Indiana on Saturday.

We’re going to see mostly rain with our next round of showers. A cold front will pass over the Midwest Saturday night, which will make the rain transition to light snow Sunday morning. Highs will only rise into the upper 20s and lower 30s on Sunday.