INDIANAPOLIS – Friday’s tornado outbreak left a mark on Hoosiers across the state. We now turn our attention to the next severe weather threat this Wednesday.

A quick update on Friday’s tornado count

As of Monday evening, a total of 19 tornadoes have been confirmed by the NWS. Most impressive of the 19 tornadoes is that 10 of them are classified as “strong” (EF2+). Generally, only about 20% of tornadoes fall into this category.

Most recent updates (highlighted in bright red) include…

Whiteland tornado … Upgraded from EF2 to EF3

Colfax tornado … Upgraded from EF1 to EF2

Swayzee tornado … Surveyed and found to be EF2

Gas City tornado … Surveyed and found to be EF3

Midweek severe weather threat

Our next chance to see thunderstorms comes as early as Tuesday, but the primary threat lies ahead on Wednesday. We’ll wake up to temps in the mid 50s on Tuesday and the chance for a few storms to develop across the state. Small hail and gusty wind are possible, but severe weather is not expected. A mostly cloudy morning sky will begin to open up in the afternoon with the sun & southerly wind warming things substantially. High temps will break into the upper 70s and low 80s across Indiana in what is likely to be our warmest day so far this year!

Night will fall on Central Indiana and our weather will still be on the quieter side. At this time however, strong storms may be emerging or ongoing to our west. There is a chance a few of these storms may drift into Indiana during the predawn hours of Wednesday morning. Any storm that does will be elevated, and will produce a large hail threat. Damaging wind & tornadoes would be unlikely in this case.

The primary threat will then come after the sun has risen on Indiana. The timing is still somewhat uncertain, but severe storms may arrive as early as the mid-morning or as late as the early afternoon. These storms will arrive in a broken line or cluster, but will be widespread across the state. Damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible modes of severe weather. Storms will take several hours to move in and out of the state and will eventually exit by the mid to early evening. It appears unlikely that this threat will impact the state with the same severity as this past Friday. That being said, it will be important to prepare for the worst-case scenario, which would be something on that order.

After the severe weather

Our weather will be on the cooler end to close out the week, but it will be sunny and comfortable. Sunny and warm weather can be expected in the following weekend.