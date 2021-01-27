Forty-three years ago, the big one!

The first ever BLIZZARD WARNING for the entire state of Indiana was issued 43 years ago at 3:45 pm. January 25th 1978. This is the anniversary of the worst winter storm on record for Indianapolis and for much of the state that raged on for three days.

It is worth noting that the three day snowfall total ranks second all-time for the highest three day snow total in Indianapolis. In January of 1978, there had already been as much as 6″ of snow on the ground when the storm hit.



ON THIS DATE IN CENTRAL INDIANA WEATHER: 1978 THE WORST BLIZZARD ON RECORD HIT INDIANA ON THE 25-27TH. UP TO 20 INCHES OF SNOW FELL IN THE CENTRAL AND SOUTH…WITH 40 INCHES IN THE NORTH. WIND GUSTS TO 55 MPH CAUSED 10 TO 20 FOOT DRIFTS AND WIND CHILLS AS LOW -50 /OLD WIND CHILL SCALE. A FEDERAL STATE OF EMERGENCY WAS DECLARED.



The decade of the 70s produced plenty of snow & cold but this storm was the worst. More below from the National Weather Service Indianapolis

https://www.weather.gov/ind/blizzardof78