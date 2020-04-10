Freeze warning in effect; cool and quiet finish to the week

There is a chill in the air this morning! Temperatures are going to drop below average by nearly 10 degrees as we kick-start our Friday in the lower 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 AM for much of central Indiana, since temperatures have fallen below freezing for several locations. Temperatures this cold could damage sensitive plants and crops, which is why the warning was issued.

A high pressure system is going to slide across the Ohio Valley today and provide the area with mostly sunny skies! The northwesterly wind could still be strong at times today with gusts up to 25 MPH. Highs today will climb near the 50° mark this afternoon in Indianapolis

You can expect another chilly and frosty morning around the area early tomorrow! A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties with mostly clear skies, calm winds and mid-30s in the forecast through the overnight hours. The advisory will begin at 2 AM and will expire at 9 AM.

The wind direction will shift out of the southwest tomorrow. which will help temperatures rise a bit more Saturday afternoon. There will be several dry hours before rain chances rise late in the day. Before the showers arrive, highs will turn more seasonable and rise into the upper 50s.

Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend, but scattered showers will continue to fall around the state on Easter Sunday. A sharp temperature drop will occur early next week with a passing cold front. Highs are going to dip back down into the 20s by next Wednesday morning.