Clear skies and very cold to start your Tuesday morning, as temperatures hover in the lower 20s. Wind chills are harsh and in the teens, even with lighter wind speeds out-the-door. Expect a very bright sunrise (8:01 a.m.), but all winter gear needed at the bus stop.

Sunshine will rule the day and temperatures will steadily climb back to near seasonal levels by late afternoon. The gusty winds and snow showers of Monday are gone but the chill certainly remains.

More sunshine to return on Wednesday and a nice jump in our temperatures is anticipated. This begins a warming trend that will take us into the holiday weekend. The more pacific, “somewhat” zonal flow across the country will keep any really harsh weather, in the terms, of snow or arctic air away from Indiana in the short term.