Frost advisories issued ahead of a chilly Wednesday morning

Indianapolis has not experienced a low in the 30s so far this season and therefore, no frost either. All of this may change tonight however, as a narrow wedge of high pressure slides overhead tonight. Among the clear sky and dry air, this will provide us with a near calm wind; the perfect ingredients for a chilly morning. If Indy does reach the upper 30s, it will be the latest we have gone in the season without a low in the 30s in 80 years!

Despite the chilly morning ahead, it will not take very long to warm up through the morning. Before you step out the door though, be aware that there may be some patchy fog to start the day off. Otherwise, the dry air and sunny sky will help us reach the 50s again before noon. We should eventually get close to 60 degrees later in the afternoon though this places us near average at best. The upside to these cooler days is that trees are beginning to pop and this may accelerate after Wednesday!

More clouds will build Wednesday evening ahead of our next system. No rain is expected overnight, but by Thursday morning showers will be entering the state. Thursday looks like a rainy day overall with periods of showers and perhaps a downpour mixed in. Clouds may break briefly, but its expected to remain gray nearly the entire time. Clouds will carry on through Friday as well with lingering showers through the day. Showers will be isolated after dark, but the system will not completely pull away until Saturday.