Hazy sunshine this weekend; tracking storm chances tonight

We are tracking another day with hazy sunshine across central Indiana due to the smoke from the wildfires out west. The air quality will be poor at times today due to the smoky haze. Those who have asthma will want to limit their time outdoors. It is also important to note how hot and humid it will feel this afternoon and later this week!

Dew points will rise into the lower 70s this afternoon, which will make it feel rather stuffy outside. A heat index between 95° to 100° will be possible with peak heating today. The heat and humidity may trigger isolated showers and storms this evening. However, there is a more favorable storm chance late tonight.

A line of thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front across the Upper Midwest this afternoon. There is a slight risk for severe weather over Michigan, northeast Illinois, and northern Indiana. The zone highlighted under the severe risk will have more a more unstable atmosphere to help fuel the stronger thunderstorms.

The line will likely weaken as it heads into central Indiana with the loss of daytime heat. However, some of the storms may still pack-a-punch as it travels over the northern half of the state. Gusty winds and hail are the primary threats for the thunderstorms this evening and tonight.

FOX Futurecast has the cluster of thunderstorms moving into our northernmost counties around 9 PM and sagging south near Indy around midnight. Lows will fall into the lower 70s overnight and it will stay rather muggy too.

More steamy weather is on tap Sunday as highs peak near 90°. Prepare for more 90-degree days this week! Heat indices may even exceed 100° next week.