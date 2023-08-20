Be prepared for hotter changes today as the “hot dome” builds into the Mississippi Valley. There is going to be a noticeable change in heat and humidity this afternoon with highs rising into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dew points over 70° will make it feel quite muggy and create heat index values near 100° with peak heating this afternoon!

A Heat Advisory goes into effect at noon today across central Indiana. It will last several days and won’t expire until late Thursday night. It is important to find ways to stay safe in the extreme heat, by staying hydrated and taking breaks in the air conditioning as much as possible this week.

The “hot dome” is going to dominate the weather pattern for the extended period for the region. Not only will it bring uncomfortable heat, but also very little rainfall to the Hoosier State. The sunny stretch will continue through Thursday as air temperatures approach the mid to upper 90s! Heat indices up to 100° will be a possibility throughout the week.

Relief from the extreme heat should arrive by next weekend! A cold front is going to slide over the Midwest on Friday and the boundary could produce widely scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop behind the front and the air will become much more comfortable by Saturday and Sunday. Highs will drop back to average levels and the humidity will fall too!