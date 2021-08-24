Heat Advisory issued for central Indiana; limited storm chance today

A few showers and storms fired up north of Indianapolis this Tuesday morning. Miami, Cass and Howard counties were fortunate enough to have heavy downpours to start the day. Isolated showers and storms are possible for some locations around central Indiana today. The chance for rain will rise during the second half of the week.

Prepare for the high heat and humidity today! A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 2 p.m. across a large portion of central Indiana and will expire at 8 p.m.. The heat index may exceed 100° in spots during peak heating. Find ways to stay cool if you must work outside today. Stay hydrated and take several breaks!

A few storms will be possible overnight with more favorable storm chances arriving Wednesday afternoon. The rainfall is needed! Indianapolis is running around two inches below average for the month of August. The rain total has remained below 0.4” since the start of the month.

We will have more opportunities to see showers and thunderstorms during the second half of the workweek. Highs will stay in the lower 90s through the weekend.