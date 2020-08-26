Heat and humidity continue with rain chances on the rise; Extremely dangerous hurricane Laura makes landfall overnight

HEAT WAVE

Temperatures for the third straight day peaked at or above 90-degrees Wednesday officially making this heat wave criteria. Wednesday brought the total days at or above 90-degrees to 17. The hottest this summer was 94° only July 4th and 7th. Today, there were a few more clouds keep the official temperature below that mark. No real bargain there as the humidity remained high with a afternoon heat index well into the mid/upper 90s.

A STUFFY NIGHT

The humidity is not backing down and with some added cloud cover overnight, it wil be as warm and as humid as a summer night we get around central Indiana. Low temperatures will only “cool” to the low to mid 70s by sunrise.

RAIN CHANCES RISE

Clouds are set to increase and the threat of showers isn’t far behind. By daybreak a spotty shower or two is possible but coverage will increase into the early afternoon to as much as 30%. A few downpours with rumble or two of thunder are certainly possible. These are not a product of the intense hurricane or its remnants, that storm will have a possible impact later Friday into Saturday.

HURRICANE LAURA TAKES AIM

Winds are increasing per reconnaissance aircraft Wednesday afternoon to 145 mph – making this a dangerous category 4 hurricane. Laura is moving northwest at 15 mph and will begin to produce hurricane force winds well before landfall later tonight. The National Hurricane Center’s official forecast calls for land fall some time after midnight Thursday as a category 4 storm and sustained winds at 150 mph, that is just shy of category 5 status (157 mph).

The presentation from space is impressive with a massive eye and a storm that spans some 300 miles. Offshore weather buoys are reporting gusts in excess of 50 mph, while far reaching “feeder bands” are producing some thunderstorms well inland that have been warned for possible tornadoes.

The most intense portion of the storm, the northeast quadrant is being measured by Doppler radar from Lake Charles to 140 mph winds at an altitude of 18,000 feet. To say the least, it is a scary storm.

Hurricane force winds are likely to arrive along the coast before 10 pm and well before the storm makes landfall. It is possible that 100 mph sustained winds could last for as much as 12 to 18 hours in western Louisiana and well into sunrise.

It isn’t just the wind and the damage it creates but more so the water. This huge storm will push a wall of water inland that could be as high as 20 feet! The storm surge is deadly and evacuations have been underway for days – we are hoping that all heed the warnings. Flooding will be ongoing for days along with widespread power outages that could last weeks. Damage from this storm could be catastrophic. We will have the very latest in our broadcasts later tonight at 10 and 11 pm on Fox59.