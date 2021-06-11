Heat and humidity to open the weekend

HOTTEST OF THE YEAR

The first official 90-degree day of 2021 arrived Friday afternoon in Indianapolis the warmest day since last September. The preliminary high of 91° was the warmest for the date in five years. The arrival of such heat is right on schedule, perhaps a little early as scanning weather records, the average date of the first occurrence falls on June 14th. We are eight days earlier than last year, a year with eighteen days at or exceeding 90-degrees.

The temperatures will go even higher Saturday and coupled with high humidity, the afternoon heat index will return to the middle to upper 90s.

RELEF IS COMING

A wind shifting cold front will be passing early Sunday afternoon flushing away the highly tropical air. The drier air will take on a refreshing feel by Sunday evening with temperatures cooling into after sunset and settling to near 60-degrees by Monday morning. The pattern change is brief but bold, delivering an incredibly comfortable brand of air here next week while the western U.S. sizzle under an extremely large and intense dome of heat. Las Vegas could reach afternoon highs of 115° next week while we enjoy lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.