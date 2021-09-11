Heating up quickly this weekend

We are kicking off the weekend with scattered cloud cover and mild temperatures. Southerly winds are going to pick up in speed this midday with gusts near 30 MPH at times. The strong wind flow out of the south will help temperatures drive into the mid-80s this afternoon! Highs today will be trending more than five degrees above average for the date.

The weather for IU’s home football game this evening looks pleasant and dry. Kick-off is set for 7:30 PM and temperatures will still be in the lower 80s around that time. It will remain breezy through the evening and overnight too! Lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

More sunshine and heat is on the way for Sunday! The Colts will have their first home game of the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks. You should be in good shape if you’re tailgating before the game begins at 1 PM. It is going to be noticeably hotter and more humid on Sunday. Indianapolis will rise into the lower 90s tomorrow afternoon.

We will have a couple more opportunities to rise to 90° in the days ahead. Cooler, more seasonal air arrives midweek with our next storm system. The cold front will also bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to central Indiana Wednesday and Thursday.