Heating up today; storms arrive tonight

The 90s are sneaking back into the forecast today! Hopefully you were able to enjoy the comfortable weather we had earlier in the week because more humid and hotter air arrives today. It was a mild morning around the state with temperatures in the mid-60s. Skies are mostly clear this morning and we should have plenty of sun in the day ahead as highs jump back into the lower 90s.

A more active weather pattern is going to set up beginning tonight. A cold front is going slowly travel east over Illinois today and eventually stall out. The nearby boundary will contribute to storm chances tonight and through the second half of the workweek.

Showers and storms along the boundary with strengthen as they travel over eastern Missouri and into western Illinois. St. Louis and surrounding areas has the most favorable chance of seeing severe thunderstorms today. Primary threats include damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail.

Forecast models indicate the storms should weaken as they approach Indiana tonight. However, some storms may still pack a punch and produce strong wind gusts, heavy rain and large hail. An isolated rotating thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in our westernmost counties. Be sure to have a way to receive severe weather alerts overnight and stay weather aware! The Weather Authority will continue to monitor the latest trends and have updates on-air and online as needed!

The hot and humid weather will continue for the next several days with highs near 90 degrees. The tropical pattern will result in muggy conditions and daily storm chances for the extended period. Indianapolis has already hit the 90-degree mark 11 times this season and there will be many more opportunities to reach/exceed 90 this week. The average number of 90-degree days for the year is 19 for the city.