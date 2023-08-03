Highs in the upper 80s usually aren’t out of the ordinary this time of the year. But given the week we’ve had with the comfortable temps and humidity levels, today’s ‘heat’ made it feel hotter. Plus, our dew points continue going up and this trend will continue into the weekend.

Dew Points Thursday 6:00 p.m.

Central Indiana is now under an Air Quality Alert going through Friday as ozone levels are expected to be in the “Unhealthy for Some” category. Active children and adults along with people with respiratory disease should limit prolonged outdoor exposure tomorrow. AQI index values can be tracked at airnow.gov.

Air Quality Alert (shaded counties)

Dew points will be on the rise, getting near that 70° mark and even surpassing it at times. This will be the story for both Friday and Saturday. Friday calls has a forecast high of 90° and mostly sunny skies. A few pop-up showers are possible north in the afternoon but coverage on those will be very limited. Saturday will pretty much act the same with a forecast high of 90°.

Depending on where you are, heat index values will try and get into the lower 90s for a few of our hometowns. Luckily, it will not be as bad compared to what happened last week.

Muggy Meter Forecast Peak Heat Index Forecast Friday Peak Heat Index Forecast Saturday

Friday Slight PM Shower Chance

Saturday will be dry ahead of more rain chances overnight and into Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, Saturday will be much better to get those through compared to Sunday as there is a severe weather potential for the latter. The Storm Prediction Center is eyeing Illinois and Indiana for a severe threat Sunday with all modes of severe weather possible.

However, this is far from a slam dunk as there are plenty of things that still need to be fine-tuned. Timing, strength, track, etc all need to be worked out. There is a chance for morning rain then another round (potentially severe) in the evening/night that could pack a punch. Keep an eye on the forecast as we’ll be updating it in the days ahead.

Euro Model Sunday Morning Forecast Euro Model Sunday Night/Overnight Forecast

After the cold front moves through late Sunday-early Monday, temperatures will back off into much more pleasant territory. Forecast highs in the lower 80s for much of next week with a breezy and rainy start on Monday. Then a few dry days toward the middle of next week.