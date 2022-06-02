IMPORTANT DATE

On this date in 1990 the most tornadoes in a single day for the state of Indiana. In a matter of just a few hours, 37 tornadoes would touch down – with a total of (at that time) five rated as F4 tornadoes, winds over 200 mph and killing 8 Hoosiers, 6 alone in Petersburg in southwest Pike county. There were 2 swarms – the most violent in southern-central Indiana where portions of the town of Bedford were leveled.

For those who were not around in 1990 this tornado outbreak was as active as the November 17, 2013 outbreak. That Sunday produced 30 tornadoes in the state – ranking second all-time most active tornadoes in a day for Indiana.

The picture below is of a tornado near Loogootee captured by the Loogootee Tribune.