Holiday weekend starts off with rain and 70s

We are looking ahead to the holiday weekend, so what’s in store? Well, we have some rain chances for Saturday but dry and pleasant conditions for the rest of the weekend!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60s with mostly cloudy skies but pleasant.

Showers move into the area by Saturday morning. I think the bulk of the rain will be along and south of I-70, where some minor flooding could be possible. Areas north of I-70 will still see rain, just not as much. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be drier with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Labor Day will be nice! Temperatures will be seasonal, in the lower 80s, with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.

Returning to work Tuesday will bring some shower chances during the day. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s. After that, temperatures are back in the 70s and we are dry into the end of next week.