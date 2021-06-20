Hot and humid Father’s Day; storm chances rise tonight

Rain totals over south-central Indiana were significant early in the weekend. Totals exceeded seven inches in Ellettsville and near Spencer, Indiana. Flood warnings remain in effect for locations that saw the highest rainfall amounts. Be careful if you plan to travel over the next couple days and avoid walking and driving through floodwater.

Today is the final day of spring! We officially kick off summer at 11:32 p.m. Sunday.

The weather is much calmer to start our Father’s Day. Temperatures fell into the lower 70s early in the morning with dew points in the upper 60s. Prepare for another muggy day with even hotter temperatures as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs will peak near 90° with a heat index near 95° late in the day.

The steamy atmosphere may trigger spotty thunderstorms this afternoon as a disturbance travels over the Great Lakes. Most of the thunderstorms that fire up this afternoon and evening will be in the northern half of the state. Strong to severe storms may develop with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

The strongest storms will likely form over northern Illinois, the northern third of Indiana and southern Michigan. Those locations are under an enhanced severe weather risk today. The northern half of the FOX59 viewing area is highlighted under a slight risk this evening and tonight.

An approaching cold front will help increase storm coverage through the overnight hours. The boundary is going to pass over the state tomorrow, and a wind shift will occur. We may have storm chances and humid weather for another day, but it will turn more comfortable once the front is east of central Indiana.

Highs in the 70s will return to central Indiana Tuesday afternoon and dew points will plunge. Overnight lows will fall back into the lower 50s midweek, which will be a refreshing change.