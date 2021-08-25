Hot and humid stretch into the weekend, scattered storms possible

Storms brought heavy rain (yay!), flooding, and damaging winds to Central Indiana during lunchtime. At the airport, we picked up over an inch of rain! This rain will definitely help with our drought conditions. It also kept our temperatures down, at least in and around Indy. Areas that did not see any rain still hit the 90s for the day. We return to the 90s tomorrow for all of us.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s with a few storms possible.

Thursday will be hot and humid again with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with scattered storms possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Friday will be, to no surprise, hot and humid again with temperatures in the lower 90s. Scattered storms are possible too. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

This weekend will be hot with temperatures in the 90s on both days. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out Sunday.

Download the Weather Authority App for iPhone

Download the Weather Authority App for Android