Hotter and more humid to close the weekend; refreshing change next week

It was a bright and very warm start to the weekend. Temperatures Saturday afternoon made it back into the mid and upper 80s across central Indiana. We’ll stay dry the rest of the evening and clear skies will allow temperatures to cool back into the 60s overnight.

As winds are shifting to the south overnight, temperatures won’t be quite as a cool as they have been for the past couple of mornings. We’ll start off in the upper 60s early Sunday morning. A southwesterly wind flow by late Sunday morning will stream more moisture to the state, meaning humidity will be on the rise, and temperatures will be even hotter in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow afternoon will peak around 90-degrees with a the humidity driving the heat index into the mid and upper 90s. To put it simply, it will feel much more uncomfortable tomorrow with the hotter and muggier conditions.

There is a very slim chance for an isolated thunderstorm Sunday afternoon, due to instability during the heat of the day. Otherwise, we remain mostly dry.

Better chances for rain arrive ahead of a cold front that will pass on Monday night. The timing on rain and storms looks to be more favorable afternoon noon and lasting through the evening. A few stronger, gusty storms will be possible.

The passing of this cold front will usher in milder and a much drier air mass for the middle of the week. Humidity will take a dive and we’ll welcome a refreshing feel for the next several days.