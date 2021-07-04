Hotter, more humid Fourth of July

Happy Independence Day! It was a mild morning across the area as temperatures fell into the lower to mid-60s. Dew points are already beginning to creep up now that southwesterly winds have arrived. Be prepared for warmer and more humid weather for the holiday! The last two days, temperatures stayed below the 80° mark in Indianapolis. This afternoon, highs will peak into the upper 80s with heat indices in the lower 90s.

High pressure over Tennessee and Missouri will keep central Indiana dry today and tomorrow. But it will turn steamy at the start of the week! Highs near 90° are expected through Wednesday! The humidity will create heat indices in the mid to upper 90s at times in the days ahead.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are back in the mix Tuesday afternoon. The weather pattern turns more active at the end of the week. Scattered thunderstorms will increase in coverage Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Temperatures are going to be more seasonable at the end of the workweek.